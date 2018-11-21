Who are the contenders to replace Martin O'Neill as manager?

The Martin O'Neill era has come to an end after five years.

With fans desperate to see an upturn in form and performance, speculation has mounted as to who will be the next boss.

It is understood the FAI would prefer to have a manager in place before the Euro 2020 qualifying draw, which takes place on December 2.

Here we look at who could be the next Ireland manager.

Mick McCarthy

The former Ireland boss is joint favourite to get the job.

McCarthy last managed at Ipswich, a role he stepped aside from at the end of last season.

He took Ireland to the World Cup in 2002 and managed the side from 1996 to November '02.

His tenure was, of course, remembered for the Saipan incident, involving outgoing assistant Roy Keane.

McCarthy is currently settling into punditry duty but it has been reported the former Wolves and Sunderland boss would be open to a return.

Stephen Kenny

The Dundalk boss has plenty of admirers from both inside and outside the League of Ireland, and is the other joint-favourite.

The Dubliner has enjoyed remarkable success with Dundalk, winning League and Cup doubles in 2015 and 2018.

Four of the last five League of Ireland titles have been won by Kenny's side and promoting a boss from the domestic league to the national team could pay dividends.

Northern Ireland plucked Michael O'Neill from Shamrock Rovers and the Green and White Army have gone on to enjoy considerable success.

Kenny also took Dundalk to the Europa League where they became the first Irish club side ever to earn a point in the group stages of European competition. He has the credentials.

Chris Hughton

The Brighton manager would be many people's ideal candidate but he is unlikely to leave the glamour of the Premier League.

Hughton guided the Seagulls from the Championship to the top league in England and kept them there, coming 15th in his first season.

His side is performing even better this season, with Brighton in 12th. The 59-year-old won 53 caps for Ireland, but perhaps the job has come at the wrong time for Hughton.

Neil Lennon

Hibernian boss Lennon would be a popular choice.

The former Celtic player and manager enjoyed plenty of success with The Bhoys. As number one he won two league titles and in 2017 won the Championship with Hibs.

He endured a difficult spell at Bolton in between but the firey Northern Ireland man may be able to get Ireland firing again.

Sam Allardyce

Sam Allardyce has enjoyed a long and at times successful career in management.

From beginning at Limerick, he's held top jobs at Newcastle, West Ham, Crystal Palace, Everton and England.

The 63-year-old left his post as England boss by mutual consent after just 67 days in September 2016 following a Telegraph investigation into corruption in football.

He has been known as a manager who can steady a ship, but perhaps he would like to give international management another try.

He could even get Declan Rice back on board with Ireland, having said he thinks Rice could be making a "terrible mistake" by switching allegiance from Ireland to England.

Sven-Goran Eriksson

A candidate from left field, but the former England boss is currently third favourite for the job, according to Paddy Power.

The 70-year-old has had spells with Man City, Mexico, Leicester and in China since leaving the England job and is currently with the Philippines.

He certainly has experience, but would he be the best man for the job?

Best of the rest

The bookies have plenty of names in the running with former assistant Roy Keane and former captain Robbie Keane among them.

Other names being linked include Lee Carsley, Steve Bruce, Arsene Wenger and Brian Kerr.

Who would you choose to take over as Ireland boss?