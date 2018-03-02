What's on, what's off this (non) sporting weekend

ARCHERY

Conditions were deemed too dangerous for the All-Ireland field championships in Enniscorthy. The event has been re-fixed for the weekend of April 7-8.

ATHLETICS

The National Masters Championship (Athlone IT) and the Irish Universities cross country in (Trinity Sports Grounds) were the high profile casualties of the weather warning.

Both are now set for March 10.

BASKETBALL

Basketball Ireland confirmed Friday evening that all men’s and women’s Superleague fixtures scheduled for Saturday has been postponed. All Women’s Division One games, including the Champions Trophy semi final, has fallen by the wayside. There are provisional refixtures of some games for Sunday, where possible.

Initially, Basketball Ireland chiefs left the decision on whether games went ahead or not with individual clubs. “We would advise all clubs and members to use common sense in the making of this decision and to be assured that BI will not punish any team or club if they do not travel and fulfill the fixture due to hazardous conditions.”

CAMOGIE

Sunday’s AIB All-Ireland senior and intermediate club championships finals were the big casualties this weekend. Sarsfields (Galway) were to face Slaughtneil (Derry) in the senior with Athenry (Galway) and Johnstownbridge (Kildare) contesting the intermediate at Croke Park. Refixture details will be announced next week.

GAA

A staggering 33 Allianz Football and Hurling League games scheduled for this weekend were postponed due to Storm Emma.

It means a hectic run of matches to ensure that the programmes in both competitions are completed on schedule ahead of April 1st.

The final round of the hurling league is expected to be rescheduled for March 11, meaning the quarter-finals will now take place on March 17 and 18, the semi-finals on the weekend of March 24/25 and the final on Saturday evening, March 31, a day before the Division 1 and 2 football finals.

The fifth round of the football competition will take place on March 10 and 11, meaning the O’Byrne Cup final between Meath and Westmeath, which was due to take place that weekend, may not now be played. Refixture details will be confirmed by the Central Competitions Control Committee on Monday.

GREYHOUND RACING

Saturday’s big meetings in Cork and Shelbourne Park have both been postponed.

The plug has also been pulled on the events scheduled for Dundalk, Galway, Lifford, Limerick, Mullingar, Thurles, Tralee and Waterford.

HOCKEY

All of the weekend’s national and provincial level hockey fixtures have all been postponed.

For the women’s EY Hockey League, Hockey Ireland has given Sunday, April 22nd as the date for this today’s round of matches to be played.

These games can be played before that date by mutual agreement between clubs with Saturday, April 7 currently an open date for clubs who do not reach the Irish Senior Cup final.

From a refix perspective, Hockey Ireland will be reasonably grateful that the men’s EY Hockey League is on hiatus this weekend with the national team in Malaysia.

All the games called off in the provincial leagues – as well as the semi-finals of the Irish Hockey Trophy – will be arranged between the clubs.

It comes during the most disrupted season since 2010 with widespread cancellations throughout December and January, too, which raised calls for a two-month winter break.

HORSE RACING

The entire weekend racing programme was scrubbed with Dundalk, Navan and Leopardstown all off.

Friday’s Dundalk meeting has been transferred to Friday (March 9), Saturday’s Navan card goes to Thursday (March 8) while Leopardstown’s Sunday programme will be raced on Friday afternoon next. However the 2m 5f beginners steeplechase (Race 40D) at this meeting has been deleted from the programme.

All jump racing meetings across Britain have been abandoned until Sunday at the earliest.

Racing went ahead at Southwell on Friday but there was something of backlash against the decision to proceed given the treacherous conditions in the region.

Trainer Fergal O’Brien tweeted: ‘Credit the BHA for arranging replacement cards and to Southwell for producing a raceable surface but no credit that the meeting goes ahead despite the adverse weather conditions and, more importantly, the current national travel advisory guidelines. There are thousands of vulnerable people who will require the attention of the police, ambulance and fire services today. If a single emergency crew is diverted from the genuinely needy to a stranded horsebox or other vehicle on the ‘absolutely unnecessary journey’ to or from Southwell, then we should, as an industry be completely ashamed.’

LADIES FOOTBALL

All Lidl National Football League games have been postponed. Counties involved in Division 3 and 4 will play this round on the weekend of March 17-18 and those in Division 1 and 2 will play their games on the weekend of April 7-8. Annual Congress also fell victim to the weather conditions.

MOTORSPORT

Limerick Forest Rally which was due to be held in Silvermines on Sunday is off along with the Kildare Rallycross at Mondello Park. The Limerick event has been refixed for Sunday fortnight.

SOCCER

All of this week’s SSE Airtricity League programme was wiped, with the five Premier Division clashes rescheduled for March 19th.

FAI bosses also confirmed last night that the EA SPORTS Cup first round ties that were due to take place on Monday and Tuesday have now been rescheduled to later in the month due to severe weather conditions. The entire Munster Senior League programme was also scrapped.

While in England….

Four Sky Bet Championship matches have been postponed in a weekend sporting programme badly affected by snow, while the Premier League is monitoring the situation.

On Friday, Ipswich's Championship home clash with Hull, Barnsley's against Norwich and Brentford's against Cardiff were called off, adding to the postponement of Sheffield United v Burton a day earlier.

Seventeen matches across League One and League Two have been postponed.

While none of the seven top-flight matches scheduled for Saturday had been called off by 3pm on Friday, Southampton, who are set to host Stoke, said they planned to issue an update at 5pm.

And a spokesman for the Premier League said it would continue to monitor the situation, keeping in contact with clubs and local authorities.

West Ham boss David Moyes expressed his concern about the roads ahead of his side's flight to Cardiff for their match against Swansea.

"The Met office are saying people should not travel on the roads, especially around Cardiff and the M4, so that is a concern at the moment," Moyes said.

"I'm guessing that's no different for football clubs or supporters. If they are saying don't travel I think the Premier League would have to consider that."

West Brom are set to travel by train for their match at Watford.

Albion boss Alan Pardew said: "It's not an easy weekend for football. Hopefully we can get down there, give a good performance and warm our fans up."

In League One, only three fixtures remained for Saturday, with AFC Wimbledon v Charlton, Blackpool v Northampton, Bradford v Portsmouth, Doncaster v Bury, Gillingham v Rotherham, Oxford v Fleetwood, Rochdale v Plymouth and Shrewsbury v Peterborough postponed.

There were also just three Saturday games going ahead in League Two, following the postponements of Barnet v Port Vale, Cheltenham v Notts County, Crawley v Wycombe, Crewe v Forest Green, Exeter v Chesterfield, Morecambe v Colchester, Newport v Accrington, Stevenage v Mansfield and Swindon v Yeovil.

There is only one game not to have fallen foul of the weather in the Vanarama National League, Dover's home clash with Leyton Orient.

While all four Scottish Cup quarter-finals are still set to take place this weekend, all of the Scottish Professional Football League programme is off including Premiership matches at St Johnstone and Ross County

ROWING

Cork Head which was due on the The Marina (River Lee) on Saturday has been postponed. Organisers are looking at running the event in October. Kilmacsimon’s Coastal Rowing Head of the River has also been called off.

RUGBY

The PRO14 games involving Munster, Leinster and Ulster fell foul of the snow. The clash between Edinburgh and Munster has been rescheduled for Friday, March 16 (7.35pm) at BT Murrayfield. Leinster's clash with Scarlets will now be played next Friday at Parc y Scarlets, with a kick-off time of 7.35pm. Ulster v Glasgow Warriors and has yet to be rescheduled. While Exeter Chiefs' top-of-the-table Premiership match against Saracens has been put back 24 hours to tomorrow. The entire Ulster Bank All-Ireland League weekend programme has to be re-fixed after the cancellation of all today’s matches..