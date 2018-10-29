What we know so far about Leicester helicopter crash

Leicester City Football Club owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha died alongside four others when his helicopter crashed outside the King Power Stadium on Saturday.

Here is what we know so far:

– The helicopter came down in a car park behind the King Power Stadium following a Premier League game between Leicester and West Ham. Television footage had earlier shown the helicopter about to take off from the pitch. (PA Graphics)

– Witnesses said the helicopter lost control within a few seconds and crashed into the club’s staff car park.

– Police and emergency services rushed to the scene, with video footage showing flames coming from the crashed helicopter. The area was evacuated.

– East Midlands Ambulance Service said it was called at 8.38pm, and sent a doctor, two paramedics in ambulance cars, an ambulance and its Hazardous Area Response Team. The first resource arrived within two minutes of the call.

– On Sunday evening, Leicester City issued a statement confirming that Mr Srivaddhanaprabha had been killed in the crash.

– Four other people were on board the helicopter, none of whom survived. Leicestershire Police said the others were believed to be Nursara Suknamai and Kaveporn Punpare, who were members of Mr Srivaddhanaprabha’s staff, as well as pilot Eric Swaffer and passenger Izabela Roza Lechowicz.

– Formal identification has yet to take place, and police added that no one else was believed to be injured.

– Leicester City described Mr Srivaddhanaprabha as “a man of kindness, of generosity and a man whose life was defined by the love he devoted to his family and those he so successfully led”.

– The club said a book of condolence would be opened at the stadium and an online version would be put on its website. It also confirmed that Tuesday’s first team fixture against Southampton in the EFL Cup and a development squad fixture against Feyenoord in the Premier League International Cup had been postponed.

– The Air Accident Investigation Branch is leading an investigation into the circumstances of the crash and a cordon remains in place at the scene.

– Police warned that investigations are likely to take several days.

– The aircraft's manufacturers said it was the first accident involving one of its Agusta Westland AW169 helicopters.