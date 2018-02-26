What was on that note Mourinho wrote to Matic? The internet has some ideas...

Football fans have been wondering what was written on a note Man United manager Jose Mourinho wrote to midfielder Nemanja Matic last weekend.

Substitute Eric Bailly delivered the note to the Serbian midfielder with just 10 minutes to go in the match against Chelsea, with United leading 2-1.

The Red Devils saw out the match to earn victory by the same scoreline, prompting many variations of the same idea.

The instructions Josè Mourinho gave to Matic pic.twitter.com/So9m2nc597 — Troll Football (@TrollFootball) February 25, 2018

It's no secret that the combative 29-year-old is a favourite of Mourinho, suited as he is to the Portuguese's pragmatic approach to football.

Was the United boss spontaneously inspired to let his player know just how much he appreciated him?

What Mourinho's note to Matic really said 👀 pic.twitter.com/8njMEr1B8C — Alex Watt (@AlexWatt187) February 26, 2018

Fans of The Simpsons will recognise this one...

@MenInBlazers using my sources, i've found out what Mourinho's note was all about pic.twitter.com/iJuicQ7yc7 — Justin (@The_Best_Smart) February 25, 2018

Perhaps his affection was directed towards a player more in need of it - but a proud Jose just couldn't bring himself to tell him directly?

REVEALED: What Mourinho's message for Matic really said 👀😂 pic.twitter.com/icmtqzrUdY — ShotOnGoal (@shotongoal247) February 26, 2018

Even Matic himself got a giggle out of the whole affair.

😆 A post shared by Nemanja Matic (@nemanjamatic) on Feb 26, 2018 at 5:24am PST

A special mention must go to cheeky Chelsea midfielder Willian, who did his best to find out for us.

Alas, thanks to some customary positional awareness Matic, it was not to be!

Willian trying to sneak a look at the note Jose Mourinho sent to Matic is the funniest thing you'll see today 😂#MUFC pic.twitter.com/vgCtXbQBkh — Ammad United  🤘😈 (@Ammadutd) February 25, 2018

- Ken Rooney