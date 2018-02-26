What was on that note Mourinho wrote to Matic? The internet has some ideas...

Back to Sport Home

Football fans have been wondering what was written on a note Man United manager Jose Mourinho wrote to midfielder Nemanja Matic last weekend.

Substitute Eric Bailly delivered the note to the Serbian midfielder with just 10 minutes to go in the match against Chelsea, with United leading 2-1.

The Red Devils saw out the match to earn victory by the same scoreline, prompting many variations of the same idea.

It's no secret that the combative 29-year-old is a favourite of Mourinho, suited as he is to the Portuguese's pragmatic approach to football.

Was the United boss spontaneously inspired to let his player know just how much he appreciated him?

Fans of The Simpsons will recognise this one...

Perhaps his affection was directed towards a player more in need of it - but a proud Jose just couldn't bring himself to tell him directly?

Even Matic himself got a giggle out of the whole affair.

😆

A post shared by Nemanja Matic (@nemanjamatic) on

To see this post on Instagram, click here.

A special mention must go to cheeky Chelsea midfielder Willian, who did his best to find out for us.

Alas, thanks to some customary positional awareness Matic, it was not to be!

- Ken Rooney

KEYWORDS: Sport, Soccer, Manchester United, Man United, Chelsea, Premier League, Jose Mourinho, Nemanja Matic

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in Sport