What to look out for at Wimbledon on Monday

The second Monday of Wimbledon sees the quarter-final line-up take shape, as every last-16 singles match is played.

Here, Press Association Sport looks at what is always one of the most gripping days of the tennis year.

Post of the day

Ready to do it all again tomorrow? #ManicMonday is coming... pic.twitter.com/OntDv8frH3 — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 8, 2018

Wimbledon is ready. The players have had a breather from match action. On Monday the action resumes, and the race is on to reach finals weekend.

A good day for…

The courts have taken a beating in the first week, with the intense heat in London giving the ground staff a major challenge to keep them looking green and lush. On Sunday they benefited from a full day of close care and attention, ahead of another week of broiling temperatures.

A bad day for…

Admittedly Puglia looks lovely at this time of year, and Maria Sharapova seems to be having a ball, so it is arguably not a bad day at all. But the former champion would surely rather be preparing for the fourth round of Wimbledon than another round of table tennis with Sir Richard Branson.

Stat of the day

There are more people in #TheQueue than Centre & No.1 Court tickets for Monday.



We advise waiting until the morning to queue for Ground Admission. pic.twitter.com/yJMJqIS9Es — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 8, 2018

Someone totted up the numbers and had worked out before 9.30am on Sunday that the queue for Centre and Court One tickets was over-full.

Monday’s match of the day

There is an awful lot to like about the Court 18 opener between Hsieh Su-wei and Dominika Cibulkova, not least that it will produce an unseeded quarter-finalist. Hsieh was brilliant in ousting top seed Simona Halep on Saturday, and Cibulkova is playing some of her very best tennis after being frustrated to miss out on a seeding. The confidence of both players is soaring, Hsieh will open her box of tricks and Cibulkova will try to impose her own powerful hitting.

Monday’s Centre Court order of play

"I always play everyone at their greatest. So I have to be greater"



Top seeds have been scattered, but @serenawilliams remains. And she's ready for the second week... #Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/d5cV6BoCJd — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 8, 2018

Roger Federer v Adrian Mannarino; Serena Williams v Evgeniya Rodina; Rafael Nadal v Jiri Vesely.

Monday’s Court One order of play

Angelique Kerber v Belinda Bencic; Gael Monfils v Kevin Anderson; Novak Djokovic v Karen Khachanov.

