What the stats say about the first half of the Premier League season

The Premier League has reached halfway with Liverpool six points clear at the top of the table and Burnley, Fulham and Huddersfield in the relegation places.

Here, Press Association Sport looks at a number of interesting statistics to see what they reveal about the season so far.

Most points from losing positions

Arsenal have secured 12 points from losing positions (Nick Potts/PA)

Arsenal and Leicester, fifth and seventh respectively, have recovered the most points after falling behind. Both teams have gained 12 points from losing positions with Arsenal having been behind nine times and Leicester 13 times in 19 games. In terms of percentage, however, it is Liverpool that have the best record. Jurgen Klopp’s men have trailed twice and recovered to claim four points – ie 66.7 per cent of the points possible to take from losing positions. This underlines the Reds’ ruthlessness once ahead. Only once, against Arsenal in November, have they failed to win after taking the lead. At the other end of the scale, Burnley, Southampton and Newcastle are yet to gain a single point after going behind.

Most points dropped from winning positions

Southampton have struggled to hold onto leads (Mark Keaton/PA)

Southampton, 16th in the table, have dropped 15 points from winning positions, the most in the league so far. Huddersfield have dropped 10 points after squandering leads and Fulham nine. Liverpool, who have led in 17 games, have only dropped two points from winning positions. Bournemouth, Leicester and Cardiff have strong records too, losing just three points each after taking the lead.

Passing

Manchester City have dominated possession (Martin Rickett/PA)

For a team that typically dominate possession, Manchester City have not surprisingly made the most passes with 13,291 recorded by statisticians for the Premier League. Chelsea (13,144) and Liverpool (11,690) come next while Arsenal (10,800) and Tottenham (10,096) are also in five figures. By contrast Cardiff have made just 5,214 passes, Newcastle 6,436 and Burnley 6,660.

Disciplinary

Leicester have received four red cards so far this term (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Leicester have received the most red cards with four (two of them for Wes Morgan), followed by Brighton with three. Everton, Fulham, Huddersfield, Manchester United, Newcastle and Watford (all two) have also had more than one sending-off. Chelsea, Arsenal, Wolves and Burnley have not had any players dismissed. Southampton (41), Burnley (39), Manchester United (37) and West Ham (37) have received the most bookings and Liverpool (17), Manchester City (18) and Tottenham (25) the fewest.

Penalties

Brighton have conceded from five penalties (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Brighton have helped themselves the least in terms of conceding penalties, with five spot-kicks awarded against them. To compound matters all five have been scored. Cardiff, Crystal Palace, Fulham, Manchester United, Newcastle and Watford have all conceded four penalties. Bournemouth have scored the most penalties (five), followed by Brighton, Chelsea, Crystal Palace, Leicester and Manchester United (all four).

Most saves (team)

Joe Hart has been busy in the Burnley goal (Martin Rickett/PA)

Burnley, who have conceded the second-highest number of goals in the competition with 41, have also had the busiest goalkeeper. The Clarets keeper (Joe Hart) has made 77 saves. Fulham’s goalkeepers (Sergio Rico, Marcus Bettinelli and Fabri) have made 74 saves between them, while also conceding 43 times. West Ham’s number one Lukasz Fabianski has made 73 saves.

Most clean sheets

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson has been impressive (Mike Egerton/PA)

Liverpool, who have conceded just seven goals, have kept the most clean sheets with 12. Alisson Becker has been responsible for all of them. Chelsea’s Kepa Arrizabalaga and Manchester City’s Ederson come next with eight each.

Most shots attempted (team)

Manchester City have put opponents’ goals under the most pressure (Nick Potts/PA)

Manchester City lead the way in terms of attempts on goal, having registered 343 shots. Chelsea (308) and Liverpool (300) come next on the list. Those three teams have scored 51, 37 and 43 goals respectively. In terms of shots on target, City are again top with 131 ahead of Manchester United (121) and Liverpool (119). Burnley are the most shot-shy having registered just 161 attempts on goal with only 50 on target, the worst in the competition in both categories.

- Press Association