What the papers say: Football rumours from the media

Real Madrid's interest in Eden Hazard has cooled after a dip in form, the Evening Standard says.

The longstanding Blancos target's failure to score or assist goals in five recent appearances has taken the edge off Bernabeu bosses' desires, the paper suggests.

With Chelsea reluctant to sell the Belgian 27-year-old, and any potential transfer costing upwards of £100m, Real are said to be unsure whether to chase a deal.

Rumours that Manchester City would make a £75m bid for Real playmaker Isco have been quashed, according to the Manchester Evening News.

Instead of making a swoop for the 25-year-old Spain international, City are said to be looking closer to home, with another attempt at Leicester's Riyad Mahrez said to be on the cards.

The Foxes' wantaway Algerian winger, 27, reportedly had major run-in with club bosses in January after they stymied a deadline day deal on cost.

David Moyes' future at West Ham is set to extend into next season after he guided the club away from the relegation zone, the Daily Mirror reports.

With the Hammers then three places from the bottom of the table following a dismal start to the season, the Scotsman arrived on a temporary contract in November after the sacking of Slaven Bilic.

Now five points clear of the chop, West Ham bosses reportedly believe the former Everton, Manchester United and Sunderland manager, 54, is a long-term solution.

Bournemouth, Leicester and promotion hopefuls Aston Villa are eyeing Southampton striker Charlie Austin in case the Saints suffer relegation, the Daily Mail reports.

The 28-year-old is carrying a lot of hopes at St Mary's that he will save the stragglers from relegation and admitted they have a "mountain to climb" to avoid the drop.

Southampton's performance away at Arsenal will likely decide Austin's future at the club, who will struggle to retain their top scorer if it is curtains for their Premier League standing, the paper says.

Manchester United will have to fight off competition from Barcelona and settle a £26m release clause if they want to sign Clement Lenglet, the Daily Mirror reports.

The 22-year-old Frenchman is said to be keen to leave LaLiga side Sevilla, where he arrived for £4.4m in 2017. The defender is reportedly being considered at the Camp Nou as a replacement for Samuel Umtiti, who as had been tipped for a move to Old Trafford - pending the payment of a £52m release clause. With pursuers of such calibre and still a relatively cheaper signing, Lenglet is set to be in demand during the summer window.

Ones to watch

Robert Navarro: Manchester City and Arsenal are pitching a last-minute battle to sign the 15-year-old Barcelona midfielder, talksport.com says.

Harrison Webster: Wolves, West Ham and Leicester are vying for the 15-year-old Hartlepool schoolkid, The Sun reports.

- PA