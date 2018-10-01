What do you think of the new Ireland rugby jerseys?

Canterbury have revealed the new Ireland rugby jerseys for the 2018/19 season.

The home jersey will be worn for the first time when Ireland travel to the US to face Italy in Soldier Field on November 3, while the alternate jersey will make its debut against the United States on November 24 in the Aviva.

They are available to buy from today in shops and online.

What do you think of them?

The Home jersey.

Canterbury’s Innovation Lab came up with the design and they said they removed the stretch fibres to increase the jersey strength while the "new green low-profile neckline eliminates distraction, increases comfort and sets new standards with a 1,100 Newton breaking point".

They said it's "the most technically advanced Ireland jersey ever" with enhanced strength, durability, flexibility, player comfort, moisture wicking and weatherproofing.

Simon Rowe, Head of Sports Marketing at Canterbury of New Zealand, said: “This the fifth year of our partnership with the IRFU and we’re proud to have played a role in the incredible successes experienced by the team on the pitch and in the lives of supporters who’ve journeyed with them along the way.

"Function and performance are at the heart of everything we do but we acknowledge that looking good is a component of performance. We believe that this range offers the best of both worlds, an elite performance garment with looks to match.”

The Alternate jersey.

Padraig Power, Commercial and Marketing Director at the IRFU, said: “As we enter this exciting season for Irish rugby, the IRFU is delighted to unveil the new Ireland Home and Alternate jerseys range in partnership with Canterbury.

"The kits will be worn across the Guinness Series this November and we look forward to seeing the team run out in it in Chicago and at the Aviva.”