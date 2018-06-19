What can England do differently against Panama?
England face Panama in Nizhny Novgorod on Sunday after their 2-1 victory over Tunisia on Monday gave them a winning World Cup start.
The Three Lions will be expected to beat Panama giving boss Gareth Southgate the option of making changes ahead of next week’s final Group G game against Belgium.
Here, we look at the possible changes Southgate could make.
Danny Rose for Ashley Young
Wing-back Young struggled with his deliveries from open play and was overshadowed by Kieran Trippier on the right.
Fabian Delph could be an option having played at left-back for Manchester City last season but Rose would be more suited to England’s current system.
Marcus Rashford for Raheem Sterling
Manchester United’s Rashford offered a directness which England were missing after replacing Sterling, who spurned a golden first-half chance.
His second-half introduction helped the Three Lion keep the pressure on and gives Southgate a selection headache after Sterling’s wastefulness.
Ruben Loftus-Cheek for Dele Alli
Tottenham midfielder Alli appeared to be carry a thigh problem in the first half but lasted until the 80th minute when Loftus-Cheek replaced him.
The Chelsea youngster’s physicality caused Tunisia problems and if Southgate wants to keep Alli fresh to face Belgium Loftus-Cheek is an obvious option.
Gary Cahill for Kyle Walker
Makeshift centre-back Walker never looked completely comfortable and conceded a sloppy penalty when he caught Fakhreddine Ben Youssef to allow Ferjani Sassi to level.
Southgate wants his defenders to play out from the back, which is why Walker is in a central three, but Cahill could slot in for an easy change.
