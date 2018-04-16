What can be decided in the English leagues this week?

With the football season reaching its business end, titles, promotions and relegations are beginning to be decided.

Here, Press Association Sport looks at the issues that can be settled during the midweek fixtures this week as well as what is already decided.

Premier League

Manchester City are champions after they beat Tottenham and Manchester United lost to West Brom.

Manchester United can wrap up a minimum fourth-place finish if they beat Bournemouth on Wednesday and Chelsea then drop points at Burnley on Thursday. All the clubs who finish in the top four are guaranteed a place in the group stage of next season's Champions League.

West Brom delayed confirmation of their relegation with their shock win over United and will live to fight until at least the weekend.

Championship

Wolves wrapped up promotion after the weekend's results. With no fixtures until Friday, there will be nothing else decided midweek.

League One

Bury were relegated on Saturday but the other three places will not be decided by the midweek fixtures.

Automatic promotion is a three-way fight between Wigan, Blackburn and Shrewsbury for the two places, with Shrewsbury five points behind their rivals. All three have home games this week, against Oxford, Peterborough and Charlton respectively, but even if the Shrews lose further ground they will not be out of contention.

League Two

Accrington have another opportunity to clinch promotion on Tuesday, either by beating Yeovil or if Exeter drop points against Chesterfield.

The Spireites need the points to stave off relegation but nothing will be confirmed until at least Saturday.

National League

Macclesfield missed the chance to clinch the title at the weekend but could see their return to the Football League confirmed without kicking a ball if Tranmere lose at Dover on Tuesday.

Bottom club Guiseley are not yet relegated but will be unless they beat both Barrow on Tuesday and Dagenham on Thursday. Chester, in 23rd, are already down having played more games.

- Press Association