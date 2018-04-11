Wexford's Lee Chin on sponsors and being a full-time hurler

Lee Chin is one of hurling's most recognisable stars, with the Wexford man impressing in recent seasons.

The forward has said he is a full-time hurler as he felt he could not reach his peak while balancing a day job.

Lee Chin. Pic: Sportsfile

Speaking to the Irish Examiner, Chin explained he has three sponsors who he is partly supported by as he has not worked full time in three years.

"I have three (sponsors)," Chin told the Irish Examiner.

They would be Fulfil Nutrition, I recently signed with O’Neills sportswear, and also with a sports drink from the UK, iPRO Sport.

Chin said he receives a payment from the three companies and all three approached him.

“Well yeah, of course I am on a retainer with them,” he said.

Chin stated that he has no plans to go back to the workplace anytime soon.

"I haven’t really got a time limit on it at the moment," said Chin.

"I’d obviously be looking at doing something down the line, I just don’t know what that is yet.

"I feel that when I get into something, I’m going to be doing it for the long haul instead of for a year or two."

The 25-year-old also addressed a report by the GAA that was leaked last month which recommended 'defined and agreed allowance' for senior players and managers.

Chin said it was something he would support saying: "I don’t think it’s a bad idea."

This is not our job, it’s our hobby and we love it. The GAA was never built on the fact that players get paid and everyone that goes into the game understands that and knows that but, in the future, if there were players to be compensated for their efforts, I don’t think any player would object to it. It could be a decent idea in the future to help guys out financially.

