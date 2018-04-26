Wexford's Jack Guiney unlikely to play in Leinster Championship

Jack Guiney is unlikely to feature for Wexford in the Leinster Senior Hurling Championship.

The Rathnure man has returned to his club, with Wexford coach Seoirse Bulfin saying Guiney is managing a knee injury.

Guiney only featured off the bench in the early stages of their League campaign, but did play in the Wexford Club Championship last week.

Wexford are believed to be partaking in a warm-weather training camp this week.

They begin their Leinster campaign against Dublin on May 20.