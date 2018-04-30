Wexford to wear 1918 replica jerseys for championship opener

By Stephen Barry

Wexford will honour one of the greatest football teams of all-time by donning a throwback replica jersey to celebrate their four-in-a-row All-Ireland champions.

The Model county were the first to reach that landmark in 1918. They've only been followed into the record books by two Kerry teams (1929-32 and 1978-81), although Dublin have a chance to match that achievement 100 years on.

To mark the centenary, Wexford will line-out in a one-off purple and gold jersey like that worn in the 1910s for their Leinster Championship opener on May 12.

Michael Furlong and captain Daithí Waters modelling the jerseys.

Fittingly, that comes against Laois, who Wexford first wore the colours against in 1913. That year marked the start of Wexford's six-in-a-row of Leinster titles, a feat only surpassed by the current Dublin team.

The jersey will be worn as in the photo, with the addition of a GAA crest, player number and the text 'Wexford GAA All Ireland Football Champions 1915-1918'.

A special commemorative programme will also be published to celebrate the occasion.

The jersey will be launched in the Talbot Hotel, Stillorgan next Tuesday at the Wexford GAA championship preview night. The event, which starts at 8pm, will feature a host of Wexford sporting heroes such as Matty Forde, Tadhg Furlong, Mathew O’Hanlon, Kevin Doyle, Jim Bolger and senior hurling manager Davy Fitzgerald. A few tickets, at €20 each, are still available for purchase on the door.