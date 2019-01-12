Westmeath book ticket to O'Byrne Cup final with big win over Longford

Westmeath 2-10 - 0-4 Longford

Westmeath are the first team into the O'Byrne Cup final after an eye-catching 12-point win against their neighbours Longford.

Callum McCormack and Sean Flanagan scored the goals in either half for Jack Cooney's side.

The Lake County await the winners of this evening's second semi-final between Dublin and Meath.

Throw-in at Parnell Park is at 7pm.

Sean Flanagan of Westmeath in action against Peter Lynn of Longford during the Bord na Mona O'Byrne Cup semi-final match between Westmeath and Longford at Downs GAA Club in Westmeath. Photo by Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

