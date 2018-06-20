West Ham sign Lukasz Fabianski from Swansea

West Ham have announced the signing of Poland goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski from Swansea.

The 33-year-old joins the Irons on a three-year deal for an undisclosed fee following the Welsh club's relegation from the Premier League.

"West Ham is a massive club, so I'm really happy to be joining at such an exciting time here. I will do my best on and off the pitch to help the team to achieve the best results possible and can't wait to start this new chapter of my career," Fabianski said on West Ham's website.

Former Legia Warsaw and Arsenal goalkeeper Fabianski is currently at the World Cup with Poland, where he was on the bench for Tuesday's opening Group H defeat by Senegal in Moscow.

The deal follows swiftly after the club confirmed the signing of defender Issa Diop from Toulouse on Tuesday evening for a club-record fee, reported to be £22m, with full-back Ryan Fredericks having also come in from Fulham on a free transfer.

Fabianski, who had joined Swansea in May 2014, looks set to compete with Spaniard Adrian as new West Ham manager Manuel Pellegrini reshapes his squad for the upcoming campaign, which starts at Liverpool.

West Ham director of football Mario Husillos said: "Lukasz is an experienced and established Premier League goalkeeper, with great quality that he has shown at both domestic and international level.

He fits perfectly the mould of the modern goalkeeper, with excellent agility, presence and distribution, and will bring strong competition to the position.

