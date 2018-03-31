West Ham fans protest against club board before Southampton game

Hundreds of West Ham fans protested against the board outside the London Stadium ahead of their clash with Southampton.

The supporters, angry at the way the club is being run, congregated outside Stratford station before making their way to the ground.

Once there the supporters, many of whom were carrying banners, marched around the stadium singing anti-board songs.

West Ham fans demo march to the stadium. pic.twitter.com/iUhuNGxmno — FSF Faircop (@FSF_FairCop) March 31, 2018

Security inside the ground has been beefed up after trouble flared at the last home match against Burnley on March 10th.

A security barrier has been erected close to the directors' box, where joint-owner David Sullivan was struck by a coin at the Burnley game.

Sullivan will be in the directors' box for the Saints game, but in a seat a few rows back from his usual one.

For the match itself West Ham were without striker Javier Hernandez through illness, while defender James Collins missed out with a hamstring injury.

Saints, looking to climb out of the relegation zone and dump West Ham in it, were able to welcome back striker Charlie Austin after three months out with a torn hamstring.

Austin, whom Sullivan once claimed was too risky a signing due to his injury record, scored the last-minute winner in the reverse fixture in August.

- Press Association and Digital Desk