West Ham chairman promises to delegate transfers to 'huge analysis and scouting system'

West Ham's joint chairman David Sullivan has revealed plans to overhaul the club's player recruitment and scouting system amid criticism over their January dealings.

Fans were disappointed with a lack of incoming players at the London Stadium on deadline day, with striker Jordan Hugill's arrival from Preston the only first-team acquisition.

There were two departures, with Andre Ayew moving back to Swansea for £18million and Diafra Sakho leaving for Ligue 1 side Rennes for an undisclosed fee.

Add to that the sacking of Tony Henry - director of player recruitment - following claims he told agents West Ham do not want to sign any more African players, and Sullivan is determined to make changes to the club's set-up.

He said: "I'm going to delegate the whole thing to a huge analysis and scouting system with a new head of recruitment.

"We'll have a massive video analysis department, increase the scouting department, every player will be looked at five or six times. We will not be signing a player that the manager hasn't seen play, and we hope we will spend our money better.

"We're not going to spend money just for the sake of it. We've got a very good team when everybody's fit."

In a candid interview with West Ham TV about the future of the club, Sullivan added: "I want to speak directly to the supporters and say how important it is that we all pull together during these times.

"We haven't had the success we would like. We accept there have been failures. I'm hurt, I know (fellow chairman) David (Gold) is hurt. I know the fans are not happy and that makes me unhappy.

"We want more ups than downs. The supporters want more ups than downs. And we've had a few too many downs and not enough ups.

"We know we've got to do better. And we're trying to find a set-up that, long-term, will deliver better."

Sullivan also gave his backing to manager David Moyes, believing he is the right man to take the club forward.

"What I like is, he is very hard-working," Sullivan said. "You see him at ground watching games. He puts a long shift in at the training ground. The harder you work, the better the results.

"He's a good manager and will prove it. I hope he stays with us for many, may years and achieves things and wins things."