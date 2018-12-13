West Ham boss Pellegrini boosted by Noble news

West Ham boss Manuel Pellegrini received good news about Mark Noble this week, but more bad news on Jack Wilshere.

Hammers skipper Noble on Wednesday signed a new one-year contract which will extend his stay with his boyhood club to 17 years.

The 31-year-old midfielder made his first-team debut in a League Cup win

against Southend in 2004 aged 17 and is comfortably the club’s longest-serving player.

Noble has once again been a key figure for West Ham this season and Pellegrini hopes he will finish his career in claret and blue.

“I think it is very positive for him and for the club,” said Pellegrini.

“Mark is a player that has played his complete career here so I think he deserves to finish his career here as well. I am very happy for him.

“He knows this club, every time he talks in the dressing room it is important for new players who arrive to this club to listen to him, he always has that role as a leader which is very important for our team.

“He is a good midfielder, has a good view of the complete pitch and the personality to always ask for the ball.”

Yet while Noble is till going strong, Wilshere’s stop-start Hammers career remains on hold while the club get to the bottom of another ankle problem.

The summer signing from Arsenal has been on the pitch for just five minutes since September and will miss a third straight match when the Hammers head to Fulham on Saturday.

It is a problem with the different ankle to the one which Wilshere had surgery on earlier this season, but is still another source of frustration for player and club.

Striker Lucas Perez could also miss out at Craven Cottage with a foot injury.

Pellegrini said: “Perez has a pain in his instep, we are reviewing it. Jack continues his treatment with his ankle and he will not be involved in this game.”

Michail Antonio or fit-again Andy Carroll will start in attack if Perez is ruled out.

