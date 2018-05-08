West Brom’s season in numbers

West Brom’s relegation from the Premier League has been confirmed after Southampton defeated Swansea at the Liberty Stadium on Tuesday night.

Here, Press Association Sport takes a look at Albion’s season in numbers.

4 – the number of managers West Brom have had this season – Tony Pulis, Gary Megson, Alan Pardew and Darren Moore.

21 – the club’s longest ever run without a win in all competitions in their 140-year history came between August and January.

8 – a club-record run of successive Premier League defeats happened between January and March.

26 – the number of points West Brom have dropped from winning positions this season – the highest in the Premier League.

5 – the number of matches unbeaten under Darren Moore since he took over as caretaker manager – the club’s best run of the season.

11 – the number of points Moore has won in his five Premier League games in charge, compared to eight in 18 matches under Alan Pardew and 10 from 12 under Tony Pulis.

7 – the number of Premier League matches Salomon Rondon has scored in this season without winning any of them. He shares the record with Jordan Ayew who also did it during the 2015-16 season.

1 – the number of taxis players from the club have stolen this season.

- Press Association