West Brom offer support to Gareth Barry following death of his brother

West Brom have offered their full support to Gareth Barry after it was confirmed his brother was killed in a road traffic accident last week.

Midfielder Barry was granted compassionate leave following the loss of 39-year-old Marc on Thursday morning and returned to training this week.

He featured in a behind-closed-doors match against Brentford on Tuesday.

Boss Darren Moore said Barry would be given more compassionate leave if required.

Moore told the club’s official site: “This is terrible news for Gareth and his family and everyone at the club extends their condolences.

“Gareth knows that he can rely on our full support and understanding in helping him cope with this tragic event.”

One of Barry’s former clubs Everton also tweeted their condolences.

It read: “The thoughts of everyone at Everton are with Gareth Barry and his family after the sad news of his brother’s passing.”

Albion added that police have issued an appeal for witnesses to the incident which happened in East Sussex at 7am on Thursday, July 19.

- Press Association