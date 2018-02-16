West Brom investigating four players involved in 'incident' in Spain

Four senior West Brom players were involved in "an incident" during the club's mid-winter training trip to Spain.

The Baggies announced today that they have opened an investigation into the matter.

The club say the quartet will be "subject to the full rigours of our internal disciplinary procedures", and that they will make no further comment until their investigation is completed.

Club statement: Albion to investigate incident#WBAhttps://t.co/nsd4zl7AmJ — West Bromwich Albion (@WBA) February 16, 2018

- PA