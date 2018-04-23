Wes Hoolahan to leave Norwich City

Republic of Ireland midfielder Wes Hoolahan is to leave Norwich City at the end of the season, it was announced today.

The playmaker has made 351 appearances for the Championship side, and will be awarded a testimonial for his service.

This Saturday's meeting with Leeds will be his final game for the club, with Norwich lauding him as a club legend.

🎥 Even the best things come to an end 😢



Wes has a message for the fans...#ThanksWes #ncfc pic.twitter.com/55g8vgVEjy — Norwich City FC (@NorwichCityFC) April 23, 2018

The midfielder, lauded for his passing ability and composure on the ball, was a firm favourite among Ireland fans, as well as pundits, earning 42 caps during career that many felt deserved more.

Speaking to the Norwich FC website, Hoolahan said: “It’s been a great 10 years at this Club. The fans have been amazing to me, the Club have been great and I’m going to miss the place.

“I’ve thoroughly enjoyed myself at Norwich City and it’s going to be an emotional day on Saturday against Leeds. I just want to say to the fans thanks for the support, you’ve been amazing throughout my whole time here.

“I’m looking forward to my next challenge, and to organising a testimonial for next year. I’ve had a brilliant time.”

City’s sporting director Stuart Webber said: “It was a really difficult decision. What he’s done for the club, both on and off the pitch, is immense.

“It’s always difficult especially when it’s an end of an era for somebody and I’m just glad he’s going to get the send-off he deserves, and he’s been granted a testimonial which is great.

“No one should underestimate what an achievement it’s been being at a club of this size for 10 years.

“We should never take that for granted – it’s a massive achievement for him to have stayed fit and to have stayed at this level for as long as he has.

“He’s a player we should all celebrate. If you like football, then you like Wes Hoolahan.”

Head coach Daniel Farke added: “I feel really blessed and thankful to have been his coach. It’s been a big pleasure to work with Wes, not only because of his ability but also because of his personality and character.

“I’ve made it clear before just how much I would have appreciated working with him when he was 26, because he’s an unbelievable player.

“He’s a club legend already, and we know he will be even more of a legend in the future.”