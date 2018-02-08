Wes Hoolahan announces international retirement

Republic of Ireland midfielder Wes Hoolahan has announced his retirement from international football.

Hailed for his composure and passing ability, the 35-year-old Dubliner was capped 43 times for his country.

"It wasn’t an easy decision to make, to retire, but I feel it’s one I had to make and this is the right time to do it," Hoolahan told The Herald newspaper.

"It’s a mixture of things that led me to make this decision but mainly age, I will be 36 soon, I’ll be 38 when the next Euros come around, so it’s time to move aside.

"I had two great campaigns with Ireland and the Euros in France was an amazing experience."

The Norwich player said that he told manager Martin O'Neill of his decision last week.

"He knew my mind was made up and it was time to go," he said.

- Digital desk