'We're mixing the mammy heads on us and the young girls driving on'
Mum's the word for Emmet Óg from Monaghan after their Ulster IFC victory over Kinawley in a thriller in Drumlane, winning by 3-9 to 3-8.
"There's three mammies on the team," explains midfielder Marion McCarville.
"We're a team mixing young and old, with the mammy heads on us and the young girls driving on."
Monaghan star Ellen McCarron kicked a dramatic and superb winning point for Emmet Óg to send them into the All-Ireland semi-finals.
Video by Jerome Quinn Media for Ulster Ladies Gaelic.
