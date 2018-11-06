'We're mixing the mammy heads on us and the young girls driving on'

Mum's the word for Emmet Óg from Monaghan after their Ulster IFC victory over Kinawley in a thriller in Drumlane, winning by 3-9 to 3-8.

"There's three mammies on the team," explains midfielder Marion McCarville.

"We're a team mixing young and old, with the mammy heads on us and the young girls driving on."

Monaghan star Ellen McCarron kicked a dramatic and superb winning point for Emmet Óg to send them into the All-Ireland semi-finals.

Video by Jerome Quinn Media for Ulster Ladies Gaelic.

