'We're in showbiz, baby': Here are Eamon Dunphy's best bits after 40 years with RTÉ

Eamon Dunphy is quitting RTÉ after four decades as the face of the state broadcaster's football coverage.

Controversial but always compelling, Dunphy was inextricably linked to all of Ireland's major football moments in his punditry role.

Since the 1978 World Cup, he's been there through it all. Italia '90 and Saipan. The Henry handball and the Euros. From Big Jack to Trapattoni, Staunton to O'Neill, Dunphy's shared 11 World Cups with us.

It all leaves a long list of best moments, as remembered in this superb YouTube compilation.

It includes: Calling caretaker Ireland manager Noel King a "bully" and "out of his depth" (0:25) and (8:00);

His dismantling of Terry Venables prospects of getting the Ireland job (1:25);

Criticising "nothing player" Steven Gerrard (6:25) and (10:40);

A comical moment involving Landon Donovan and 'Bianca' (6:30);

Dunphy's cooking tips for dandelion soup (9:15);

Hammering "out of order" Trapattoni (11:55), (12:50) and (14:50);

When John Giles "got the hump" with Dunphy and Liam Brady (18:40);

"This fella, Ronaldo, is a cod" (19:10);

To Graeme Souness: "I've never managed anywhere. I've managed to stay alive for 63-and-a half years, baby" (20:25);

"You’ve jumped over the fence, baby": Falling out with Liam Brady over an Arsene Wenger clip (20:55);

"We're in showbiz, baby" (22:05);

The famous pen-throwing incident after an "embarrassing" Ireland performance at Italia '90 (22:15);

Condemning Steve Staunton and the FAI (22:55);

On Glenn Whelan: "Excuse me, he drives two Ferraris. I'm entitled to say what I think" (24:35);

Singing for Miriam O'Callaghan (25:10).

And who could forget Dunphy destroying Rod Liddle in defence of Roy Keane - voted the best Dunphy moment ever on Balls.ie.