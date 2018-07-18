'We're going to kill them, Messi or no Messi': Watch Paul Pogba's inspirational dressing-room speeches

Often the target for criticism for his haircuts and dance moves, Paul Pogba has emerged with immense credit from the World Cup.

Not alone was he a standout performer for Les Blues, he was a leader in the squad too.

A documentary aired by French-broadcaster TF1 on their World Cup victory has shown footage of Pogba's rousing pre-match speeches.

He spoke inspirationally at half-time against Argentina, before the Uruguay quarter-final and was the final speaker before France went onto the pitch for the World Cup final.

Paul Labile Pogba: "Messi, pas Messi, je m'en bats les couilles..." pic.twitter.com/ZteThGAJJ8 — MookieBarbu 🌟🌟 (@MookieBarbu) July 17, 2018

His words with France locked at 1-1 against Argentina will go down in French football history.

"The details boys. Fellas! We want warriors on the pitch today," said Pogba.

"I don't want to go home tonight. Me, this evening, I'm not going home. Tomorrow, we're staying at the hotel.

"We're going to eat that f****** sauteed pasta again. I don't give a s***, we're not going home. We're going to finish happy. I want us to have a party tonight.

"I want everyone. Today, we run ourselves to death out on the pitch. No one lets anyone else down. No one drops off. On the pitch, we're all together. Good guys and warriors. Soldiers. We're going to kill them today, these Argentines. Messi or no Messi, we don't give a s***.

"We're coming to win the f****** World Cup. We have to get through this to do that. Come on boys!"

His words before the World Cup final were more measured in their tone while still appealing to the players' deepest emotions.

“I don’t want to talk too much,” he said.

“We all know where we are. We all know what we want. We know the path we went through. In our hearts, in our eyes, I can see it, we are focused.

“Guys, don’t forget, I might repeat myself, but we are only 90 minutes away from an amazing story. One game. I don’t know how many games we played in our careers, in our lives. But here, it is one game and it will change everything. It will change history.

“There are two teams and one cup. It is the same for them, they want it. We lost a final, we know. We still have it here, here and here (showing hearts, guts and mind).

“Today, we don’t let another team take what is ours. Today we look at each other and we don’t let another team take what is ours.

“I want that tonight we make our place in every French person’s memory. And their kids, their grandkids… Today, 90 minutes to make it into history. For ever, for ever guys.

“So now I am looking at you, I don’t want to shout. I want us to get on the field as warriors, leaders. And after I want to see tears, tears of joy not tears of sadness. Tears of joy on the field and all “kissing each other”, OK?”