Werder Bremen go level on points with leaders Dortmund after win over Wolfsburg

Werder Bremen moved level on points with Bundesliga leaders Borussia Dortmund after a 2-0 home win against Wolfsburg on Friday night.

Goals from Davy Klaassen and Johannes Eggestein saw Bremen bounce back from their first defeat of the season at Stuttgart last weekend.

The hosts had the better chances to score throughout the match. John Brooks, Max Kruse and Klaassen all missed opportunities before the former Everton and Ajax attacker found the net after 35 minutes with a low finish from inside the penalty area.

Bremen continued to create openings as Florian Kainz and Brooks threatened either side of half time.

Wolfsburg’s best chance came midway through the second half when Robin Knoche’s header brought a good save from the goalkeeper.

Eggestein doubled Bremen’s lead with a tidy, low finish from Claudio Pizarro’s pass with four minutes remaining.

Bremen joined Dortmund on 14 points at the top of the table but are second due to a vastly inferior goal difference.- Press Association