Werder Bremen closing in on signing Everton midfielder Davy Klaassen

Everton midfielder Davy Klaassen is on the verge of a move to Werder Bremen.

The Holland international was not selected in the Toffees’ squad for the friendly at Blackburn on Thursday evening having been given permission to travel to Germany, Press Association Sport understands.

Klaassen’s unsuccessful 12-month spell at Goodison Park looks set to come to an end after the 25-year-old was later filmed arriving at the Bundesliga club.

He only joined a year ago in a £23.6million deal from Ajax but struggled to break into the side and almost left on loan to Napoli in January only for the move to collapse at the last minute.

Klaassen made only 16 appearances for Everton, with just three Premier League starts to his name.

- Press Association