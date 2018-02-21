Wenger set to rotate Arsenal squad for Ostersund visit

Arsene Wenger will rotate his Arsenal side when they host Ostersund in the second leg of their round of 32 Europa League tie on Thursday.

The Gunners hold a 3-0 lead from the first leg and, with a Carabao Cup final against Manchester City on Sunday, the Frenchman will take the opportunity to rest some key players.

Aaron Ramsey (groin), Mesut Ozil (illness) and Alexandre Lacazette (knee) definitely miss out while Wenger has confirmed David Ospina will continue in goal and both Henrikh Mkhitaryan - who is cup-tied against City - and Danny Welbeck will start.

Provisional squad: Ospina, Macey, Holding, Mustafi, Chambers, Mertesacker, Koscielny, Monreal, Bellerin, Nelson, Kolasinac, Maitland-Niles, Xhaka, Wilshere, Elneny, Willock, Iwobi, Welbeck, Mkhitaryan, Nketiah.

