Wenger and Ferguson shared a pre-match moment and it warmed everyone’s hearts
Once upon a time the Premier League was shaped by Sir Alex Ferguson and Arsene Wenger’s fiery rivalry, but these days the pair have a more respectful relationship that produced a lovely moment at Old Trafford.
Ahead of Arsenal’s final game against Manchester United with Wenger as manager, the Frenchman was honoured by Ferguson on the pitch with a classy presentation.
Fans of both sides watched the moment with nostalgia, reminded as they were of the glory years when both managers made the Premier League too intriguing to miss.
#MerciArsène pic.twitter.com/w6VH6hkQNo— Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) April 29, 2018
Are these three men the most important managers in the Premier League’s history?
All friends now! 😃#bbcfootball #MUNARS https://t.co/1knzlbdRyl pic.twitter.com/nCSjG9RGnY— Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) April 29, 2018
Fans of the beautiful game struggled not to be touched by the moment.
This is lovelyhttps://t.co/jc5zlRa0xJ— Miguel Delaney (@MiguelDelaney) April 29, 2018
Seeing Wenger and Fergie together... pic.twitter.com/iAWP6zLIgS— BigSport (@BigSportGB) April 29, 2018
Mourinho dragging Wenger to go collect gift from Alex Ferguson just made my evening. ❤️❤️❤️— Chidi Okereke (@Chydee) April 29, 2018
Meanwhile, Manchester United were praised for their efforts in recognising Wenger’s achievements.
Hats off to #MUFC fans & staff: they treated Arsene with class there. Great moment with Fergie too.— gunnerblog (@gunnerblog) April 29, 2018
Okay, that was really classy.— Poorly Drawn Arsenal (@cantdrawarsenal) April 29, 2018
Sir Alex Ferguson has presented Arsene Wenger with a gift from everyone at the club. A touch of class from the club to someone who has given us a truly brilliant rivalry over the years.— The Man Utd Way (@TheManUtdWay) April 29, 2018
And while it was a friendly occasion on the sidelines, there was room for a little banter in the stands.
Manchester United fans: "Arsene Wenger, we want you to stay!"— Chris Wheatley (@ChrisWheatley_) April 29, 2018
Arsenal fans: "Arsene Wenger, he won the league here!"
Class that from MUFC towards Wenger. And from fans, who also jogged his memory with a chant about Patrick Vieira giving the ball to Giggs.— Andy Mitten (@AndyMitten) April 29, 2018
Manchester United eventually ran out 2-1 winners thanks to a goal in stoppage time. Some things never change, do they?
