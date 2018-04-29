Wenger and Ferguson shared a pre-match moment and it warmed everyone’s hearts

Once upon a time the Premier League was shaped by Sir Alex Ferguson and Arsene Wenger’s fiery rivalry, but these days the pair have a more respectful relationship that produced a lovely moment at Old Trafford.

Ahead of Arsenal’s final game against Manchester United with Wenger as manager, the Frenchman was honoured by Ferguson on the pitch with a classy presentation.

Fans of both sides watched the moment with nostalgia, reminded as they were of the glory years when both managers made the Premier League too intriguing to miss.

Are these three men the most important managers in the Premier League’s history?

Fans of the beautiful game struggled not to be touched by the moment.

This is lovelyhttps://t.co/jc5zlRa0xJ — Miguel Delaney (@MiguelDelaney) April 29, 2018

Seeing Wenger and Fergie together... pic.twitter.com/iAWP6zLIgS — BigSport (@BigSportGB) April 29, 2018

Mourinho dragging Wenger to go collect gift from Alex Ferguson just made my evening. ❤️❤️❤️ — Chidi Okereke (@Chydee) April 29, 2018

Meanwhile, Manchester United were praised for their efforts in recognising Wenger’s achievements.

Hats off to #MUFC fans & staff: they treated Arsene with class there. Great moment with Fergie too. — gunnerblog (@gunnerblog) April 29, 2018

Okay, that was really classy. — Poorly Drawn Arsenal (@cantdrawarsenal) April 29, 2018

Sir Alex Ferguson has presented Arsene Wenger with a gift from everyone at the club. A touch of class from the club to someone who has given us a truly brilliant rivalry over the years. — The Man Utd Way (@TheManUtdWay) April 29, 2018

And while it was a friendly occasion on the sidelines, there was room for a little banter in the stands.

Manchester United fans: "Arsene Wenger, we want you to stay!"



Arsenal fans: "Arsene Wenger, he won the league here!" — Chris Wheatley (@ChrisWheatley_) April 29, 2018

Class that from MUFC towards Wenger. And from fans, who also jogged his memory with a chant about Patrick Vieira giving the ball to Giggs. — Andy Mitten (@AndyMitten) April 29, 2018

Manchester United eventually ran out 2-1 winners thanks to a goal in stoppage time. Some things never change, do they?