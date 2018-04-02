Weather plays havoc as five EA Sports Cup games are called off

Five of today's EA Sports Cup games are off because of the weather.

This evening's match between Shamrock Rovers and Longford has been postponed due to a waterlogged pitch while Richmond Park is also unplayable, meaning St Pat's game against Dundalk has also fallen.

Earlier Cork City versus Waterford, Limerick against Cobh and St Mochta's match with Drogheda were all cancelled.

Bohemians game against UCD is underway.

There are two games at 5pm, the north-west derby between Finn Harps and Derry and the meeting of Galway and Sligo Rovers.