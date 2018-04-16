We have no intention of selling Alisson, Roma president Pallotta says

Back to Champions League Sport Home

Roma have "zero" interest in selling Brazilian goalkeeper Alisson this summer, club president James Pallotta has said.

The 25-year-old stopper has been linked with Roma's Champions League semi-final opponents Liverpool after impressing for both club and country.

Roma's Aleksandar Kolarov and goalkeeper Alisson celebrate after Kostas Manolas scored during the Champions League quarter-final second leg soccer match between Roma and FC Barcelona. Photo: AP Photo/Andrew Medichini.

The Giallorossi have not conceded a goal at the Stadio Olimpico in five Champions League games against Atletico Madrid, Chelsea, Qarabag, Shakhtar Donetsk and Barcelona.

Pallotta acknowledges Alisson could be a target for many clubs this summer, yet they have been warned that Roma are unwilling to do a deal.

"We have no intention of selling him," Pallotta told Sky Sport Italia.

"I mean zero at all. I'm sure some people will probably come in with some bids, but I don't have any interest in selling him, he's a great goalkeeper.

"When we got him, I thought the same thing and as far as I'm concerned, I mean no."

- Press Association
KEYWORDS: Roma, Football, Pallotta, Alisson, Champions League

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More like this story

Most Read in Sport