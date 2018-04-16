We have no intention of selling Alisson, Roma president Pallotta says

Roma have "zero" interest in selling Brazilian goalkeeper Alisson this summer, club president James Pallotta has said.

The 25-year-old stopper has been linked with Roma's Champions League semi-final opponents Liverpool after impressing for both club and country.

Roma's Aleksandar Kolarov and goalkeeper Alisson celebrate after Kostas Manolas scored during the Champions League quarter-final second leg soccer match between Roma and FC Barcelona. Photo: AP Photo/Andrew Medichini.

The Giallorossi have not conceded a goal at the Stadio Olimpico in five Champions League games against Atletico Madrid, Chelsea, Qarabag, Shakhtar Donetsk and Barcelona.

Pallotta acknowledges Alisson could be a target for many clubs this summer, yet they have been warned that Roma are unwilling to do a deal.

"We have no intention of selling him," Pallotta told Sky Sport Italia.

"I mean zero at all. I'm sure some people will probably come in with some bids, but I don't have any interest in selling him, he's a great goalkeeper.

"When we got him, I thought the same thing and as far as I'm concerned, I mean no."

