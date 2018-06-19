‘We believe we will turn this around’: Steve Borthwick backs Eddie Jones

Steve Borthwick insists England’s coaching team are united behind Eddie Jones as they look to sign off their disappointing tour to South Africa with a victory at Newlands.

The Springboks have built an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series after posting wins in Johannesburg and Bloemfontein, extending England’s losing run to five Tests and placing Jones’ future in doubt.

The Rugby Football Union has backed its head coach even though one more loss would register the nation’s worst sequence of results since 2006 when Andy Robinson was sacked.

Borthwick insists Jones’ coaching lieutenants are similarly supportive of the Australian.

“I have worked for Eddie for a long time now. I see consistency,” said forwards coach Borthwick.

“He’s an excellent coach – we all know that – and what this England team has done over the last couple of years with the work he has led has been tremendous.

“I see someone who is continuing to work to help this team get better, as we all are.

“He is leading this squad tremendously well and we believe in him and know we will turn this around and get the results we want.

“As coaches, we always have robust conversations because that is the nature of coaching.

“We discuss the direction we want and get on with delivering it as a coaching team, and that is with Eddie Jones as our head coach.

“We believe that we will turn this around and get the results we want.”

England have slipped to sixth in the world rankings on the back of a dramatic slump that began midway through the NatWest 6 Nations.

“We all know the results are not where we want them to be,” added Borthwick.

“I along with everybody else involved in the England squad is determined to turn the results around and get a win this weekend.”

- Press Association