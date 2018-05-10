‘We are all praying for a full recovery’ – Moyes sends best wishes to Ferguson

West Ham boss David Moyes offered his best wishes to former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson as he continues his recovery from a brain haemorrhage.

United revealed on Wednesday that Ferguson, who won 38 trophies during his Old Trafford tenure, was out of intensive care following surgery which took place on Saturday.

Red Devils fans also showed their support to the 76-year-old at Thursday’s Premier League match at West Ham, the club’s first game since it was announced Ferguson had been taken ill.

Ferguson’s name rang from the away end at the London Stadium at least half an hour before kick-off and again once the fixture was under way.

Meanwhile there were a number of placards and banners offering well-wishes to the Scot.

Compatriot Moyes, who managed United after Ferguson’s retirement in 2013, paid his tribute in the programme notes ahead of the match.

David Moyes offered his best wishes in the programme notes (Adam Davy/PA)

“We were all shocked and saddened to hear of the news about Sir Alex,” said Moyes. “We would like to send our best wishes to Sir Alex and his family.”

He added: “We’re all thinking about them, just as the rest of the football world is. We are all behind him and praying for a full recovery.”

Wednesday’s statement from United read: “Sir Alex no longer needs intensive care and will continue rehabilitation as an inpatient.

#MUFC fans instantly break out into a chant of "Every single one of us, loves Alex Ferguson." — Mark Mann-Bryans (@MarkyMBryans) May 10, 2018

“His family have been overwhelmed by the level of support and good wishes but continue to request privacy as this will be vital during this next stage of recovery.”

Gestures of support have poured in over the past few days for Ferguson, who guided United to 13 Premier League titles as well as five FA Cups and the Champions League twice.

United midfielder Michael Carrick, who is due to make his final appearance for the club in the home game against Watford on Sunday, wrote on Twitter: “Amazing to hear such positive news.”

Amazing to hear such positive news 🙏🏻 https://t.co/OVrK0vorUd — Michael Carrick (@carras16) May 9, 2018

Wales manager, and former United winger, Ryan Giggs said: “You’ve seen the response, not just from within football but from people all around the world.

“It shows how much he means to people. I’m not surprised.”

Speaking at the launch of the FAW and McDonald’s Grassroots Football Awards, Giggs told Press Association Sport on Wednesday: “No matter who you support you’ve got to recognise what he’s done for the game.

Ryan Giggs won it all under Sir Alex Ferguson at Manchester United (Ben Birchall/PA)

“Like everyone I was shocked to hear the news, I was with him just a couple of weeks ago at a dinner.

“I know him better than most and I’m wishing him a speedy recovery. Hopefully he recovers fully and wishes go to Cathy and the family.

“It’s not going to be easy, but he’s a strong person. I’ve seen that close at hand, ever since I met him at 13 years old,” said Giggs.

“He’s had a huge influence on not just my career, but my life. Wishes and prayers to him and I hope he makes a full recovery.”

- Press Association