Wayne Rooney’s Washington trip confirmed

Wayne Rooney has arrived in Washington for exploratory talks with officials at DC United, his spokesperson has confirmed.

The Major League Soccer side are interested in signing Everton’s former England captain.

Rooney, 32, has been given permission by Everton to speak to United but no agreement between the clubs has been made.

His visit to Washington is principally of a fact-finding nature to assess the opportunity that could exist should there be interest in a move.

Any transfer would need the approval of Everton, who would make the final decision on any proposed deal.

Everton have not commented.

Rooney rejoined the Toffees last summer after 13 years with Manchester United. He scored 11 goals during the 2017-18 season, including a hat-trick against West Ham in November.

- Press Association