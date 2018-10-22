Wayne Rooney on target again as DC United reach MLS play-offs

Wayne Rooney scored twice as DC United secured a MLS play-off place with a 3-1 win against New York City.

United propped up the MLS standings when Rooney joined in June but they secured their spot in the post season with a game to spare after extending their unbeaten run to nine matches on Sunday.

Rooney sent the hosts on their way to their latest win when he tapped in following a brilliant run from Luciano Acosta in the eight minute.

Acosta added a second in the 24th minute and Rooney netted his 12th goal of the campaign with a penalty 16 minutes from time.

David Villa pulled one back for the visitors, who were already assured of their play-off spot.

Elsewhere in the Eastern Conference, Montreal Impact kept their play-off hopes alive as Ignacio Piatti scored twice in a 2-0 win against Toronto.

One spot still up for grabs in the Eastern Conference. pic.twitter.com/yMyRTwCtyF — Major League Soccer (@MLS) October 22, 2018

Montreal are just two points behind Columbus, who suffered a damaging 2-1 defeat to Orlando.

Sacha Kljestan scored a penalty deep into stoppage time to earn struggling Orlando their first victory since July.

Atlanta United still top the MLS after a 2-1 win against Chicago Fire, with New York Red Bulls beating Philadelphia Union 1-0 to remain one point behind.

Points record equaled ☑️



1 match to secure the Shield.

1 match to make history. pic.twitter.com/7LWqBYJQYk — Atlanta United FC (@ATLUTD) October 21, 2018

The Western Conference’s final play-off place will go to either Los Angeles Galaxy or Real Salt Lake.

Portland Timbers clinched a berth with a 3-0 win against Real Salt Lake, who are now relying on other results to finish in the top six after completing their regular season matches.

Galaxy earned a 3-1 win at Minnesota United on Sunday, leaving them a point behind Real ahead of their final game against Houston next weekend.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored LA’s opener while Ola Kamara and Romain Alessandrini were also on target.

Elsewhere in the West, Sporting Kansas City took over first place with a 3-0 win at former leaders FC Dallas.

Diego Rossi’s double was not enough as LAFC were held 2-2 by Vancouver, the Seattle Sounders beat the Houston Dynamo 3-2 while San Jose Earthquakes and Colorado Rapids drew 0-0.- Press Association