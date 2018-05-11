Wayne Rooney in the spotlight amid reports of summer move to America

Wayne Rooney’s Premier League future may become clearer on Friday after reports suggested he was on the brink of a move to America.

It was claimed on Thursday that Everton striker has agreed a “deal in principle” to join Major League Soccer side DC United.

It has been suggested a £12.5million deal has agreed which could see the 32-year-old leave his boyhood club just 12 months after rejoining them from Manchester United last summer.

Everton’s Wayne Rooney has been linked with the MLS (Peter Byrne/PA)

Reports claim Rooney has been offered a contract until the end of the 2020 season, although the MLS transfer window does not open until July.

Neither Everton nor Rooney’s agents were available for comment while sources at DC United said they did not comment on player speculation. Everton boss Sam Allardyce will hold a media conference ahead of Everton’s final game of the season later today.

Earlier this week Allardyce said he wanted England’s and Manchester United’s record goalscorer to see out the final year of his contract next season.

“There have been rumours about Wayne going abroad: China or America. It would have to be massive for him to want leave Everton,” the Toffees boss told talkSPORT.

Sam Allardyce hopes Wayne Rooney will stay at Everton (Mike Egerton/PA)

Allardyce and Rooney have had their differences and the player’s show of dissent when substituted in April’s Merseyside derby resulted in clear-the-air talks between the pair.

Rooney is the club’s top scorer this season with 11 goals but, as an indicator of where he is and where the club’s form is, he has not scored since December 18.

Allardyce has played him in a midfield role in the second half of the season in an attempt to inject some creativity into the team but that has impacted on the player’s personal form, leading to growing frustration.

- Press Association