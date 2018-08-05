Wayne Rooney hits woodwork as DC United held to draw

Wayne Rooney saw a free-kick strike the woodwork as DC United drew 1-1 with the Montreal Impact - but remain bottom of the Eastern Conference.

The Canadian side took an early lead, with Matteo Mancosu getting a fortunate bounce before burying the ball into the net after five minutes.

Rooney curled a free-kick which beat goalkeeper Evan Bush but hit the post and United finally got an equaliser after 70 minutes through Yamil Asad.

The Seattle Sounders left it late in their 2-1 win over Minnesota United.

Darwin Quintero slotted the ball into the net after 19 minutes at TCF Stadium, but the Sounders were awarded a penalty with 90 minutes gone after Miguel Ibarra handled the ball defending a Roman Torres header.

Nicolas Lodeiro fired the spot kick home and Will Bruin lobbed Bobby Shuttleworth in the seventh minute of stoppage time to seal an unlikely win.

Josef Martinez scored a brace as Toronto FC drew 2-2 with Atlanta United, Orlando City had an injury-time equaliser in a 3-3 draw with the New England Revolution, and San Jose Earthquakes had two from Vako in a 3-1 win over FC Dallas.

Erik Hurtado scored with three minutes left as the Vancouver Whitecaps drew 2-2 with New York City FC, Colorado Rapids also scored late to beat the LA Galaxy 2-1 and Diego Rubio's 74th minute effort was enough to see Sporting Kansas City beat the Houston Dynamo 1-0.

Real Salt Lake won their first game in four 2-1 over the Chicago Fire with Bastian Schweinsteiger's effort cancelling out Damir Kreilach's opener, before Kreilach got his second, and the Portland Timbers beat the Philadelphia Union 3-0.