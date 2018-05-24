Wayne Rooney arrives in Washington for talks with DC United officials

Wayne Rooney has arrived in Washington ahead of talks with officials at DC United.

Pictures appeared of him at Reagan National Airport and outside United’s new home at the Audi Field, where he was seen shaking hands with a group before heading inside.

Rooney’s spokesperson confirmed earlier on Wednesday that he would meet bosses from the Major League Soccer side.

Everton’s former England captain, who has one year left on his contract at Goodison Park, has been linked with a move to the Washington DC-based MLS club in recent weeks.

No deal has been made between Everton and United but Rooney, 32, is in the United States for exploratory talks with the permission and in the full knowledge of the Merseysiders.

The trip is of a fact-finding nature to assess the opportunity that could exist should there be interest in a move.

Any transfer, however, would need to meet the approval of Everton. The final decision on any proposed deal would rest with the Premier League club.

Rooney was due to be accompanied on his trip to Washington by his long-time adviser Paul Stretford.

News of the visit first emerged in a report in the Washington Post on Wednesday. A spokesperson for the player confirmed that it is to take place in the coming days.

Everton have not commented.

Rooney rejoined first club Everton last summer after 13 years with Manchester United. He scored 11 goals during the 2017-2018 season, including a hat-trick against West Ham in November.

- Press Association