Waterford's Sam Bennett claims second in 13th Stage of Giro D'Italia

Sam Bennett has claimed second place on the 13th Stage of the Giro D'Italia.

The Waterford man finished behind the winner Elia Viviani, who rode to victory in a time of 3 hours 56 minutes and 25 seconds.

He remains in second place in the points classification.

Yesterday, Bennett clinched his second stage victory to become the first Irish man to win multiple stages at the same Grand Tour since 1988.

Britain's Simon Yeats has retained the leader's pink jersey and holds a 47-second lead over Tom Dumoulin.

Four-time Tour de France champion Chris Froome has slipped back to 12th overall.