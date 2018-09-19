Waterford full-back Barry Coughlan retires after six years of duty

Waterford full-back Barry Coughlan has retired from inter-county hurling at the age of 28. The Ballygunner man informed his teammates on Monday night.

Coughlan’s announcement came soon after Paraic Fanning was announced as Derek McGrath’s successor, but Coughlan was adamant his call had nothing to do with the identity of the new manager or his management team.

After six years, Coughlan felt it was the right time to step away.

Sources close to the 2018 camp feel Coughlan could be the first of several players to leave the panel.

The intentions of Michael Walsh (35) and Kevin Moran (31) are unknown while Shane Fives turns 30.

Other players have been putting off plans to travel and further their work opportunities. This past season, two of the Bennett brothers, Shane and Kieran, spent the summer in the US, while Tom Devine was unavailable last year as he took time out to travel.