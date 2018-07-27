Waterford complete double signing of Renārs Rode and Cory Galvin

Waterford have announced the signings of Latvian international Renārs Rode and former Blues midfielder Cory Galvin ahead of their game with Limerick tonight.

Rode has made four appearances for the Latvian national side and joins the club after a recent spell with Negeri Sembilan in the Malaysian Super League.

GALVIN AND RODE JOIN BLUES: Waterford FC is delighted to announce the signings of Latvian international Renārs Rode and former Blues midfielder Cory Galvin.https://t.co/DASAm8ZFXD pic.twitter.com/OP8MZ1wPgQ — Waterford FC (@WaterfordFCie) July 27, 2018

Galvin rejoins the club after playing for Bray Wanderers earlier in the season.

Speaking to the club's website, Galvin said: "I’m delighted to sign for the club. I’ve been around for the last few weeks and am thrilled to get it sorted.

When the opportunity came about to sign for Waterford, I couldn’t say no. I was at the club a few years ago and the changes are massive.

"It’s a professional football club, even from simple things like the quality of the training ground at the RSC.

"For any team to come up from the First Division it’s tough and to be in 3rd at the moment says all you need to know about the club."

Manager Alan Reynolds said that completing the signings was a priority for the club this week.

"Renārs is a defender with plenty of experience and he gives us good options. He’s done well since he’s come in and I’m glad to have him here.

"Cory is a tricky winger who’s played against us this season and done well. He’s pacy and likes to get at defenders.

"He’s played at the RSC a few years ago so we’re happy we’ve been able to pick him up too."