Waterford a point behind table-toppers Cork City after win, victories for St Pat's and Bohs

Waterford moved within a point of league leaders Cork City this evening after they claimed a 2-1 win over Shamrock Rovers at the RSC.

Shamrock Rovers were aiming to go top of the table this evening, but a frantic five minutes saw three goals go in during the first half to give newly promoted Waterford the points.

Courtney Duffus gave the lead to the home side after the half-hour mark just before Graham Burke made it all-square with a fine left-footed strike from outside the box.

However, Waterford were back in front three minutes later when Duffus tapped in for his second goal of the game.

Richmond Park hosted the meeting of St Patrick's Athletic and Limerick which saw a 1-0 win for the home side to move St Pat's up to fifth.

Bray Wanderers remain rooted to the bottom of the table following 2-1 defeat to Bohemians.

Two early goals went gone in at Dalymount Park where Daniel Kelly opened the scoring for Bray after three minutes.

Ian Morris levelled the game for Bohs barely a minute later, but had to wait until the dying moments of the game for striker Dinny Corcoran to give Bohs the victory.