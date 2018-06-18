Watch: Young girl’s moment of inspiration on basketball court blows minds online

Back to Sport Home

When Twitter user @TheeReal6 turned up to his young cousin’s basketball game, he probably didn’t expect to see this.

In a video which has now gone viral, one of the players was suddenly inspired to go for the hoop like an NBA professional.

A moment of pure inspiration.

The footage, taken at a game in Prince George’s County, Maryland, has been shared hundreds of thousands of times on Twitter.

Truly stupendous.

- Press Association
KEYWORDS: Viral, Social, Basketball, UK, basketball, Twitter, US, story-enriched, composite

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More like this story

Most Read in Sport