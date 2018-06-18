Watch: Young girl’s moment of inspiration on basketball court blows minds online

When Twitter user @TheeReal6 turned up to his young cousin’s basketball game, he probably didn’t expect to see this.

In a video which has now gone viral, one of the players was suddenly inspired to go for the hoop like an NBA professional.

I was at my cousin game and this happened 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/3gQ9ZKr9io — wayne (@TheeReal6) June 15, 2018

A moment of pure inspiration.

The footage, taken at a game in Prince George’s County, Maryland, has been shared hundreds of thousands of times on Twitter.

Idk what he whispered to her, but i need to hear that when i wake up every morning https://t.co/1aqY1c8GDT — Young Sesame Chicken (@loccdawgg) June 17, 2018

When they say I cant do something... When they go low... I go to the rack 🤗 #FinishHim https://t.co/tRbcOoUH8g — Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) June 15, 2018

2 happy meals before you go home — 🥤JUICE (@Juiceboy_Kev) June 15, 2018

Truly stupendous.

- Press Association