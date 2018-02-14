Watch: US Olympian suffers horror crash in Luge event

US luger Emily Sweeney was involved in a high-speed crash in the women's singles luge event at the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang on Tuesday, writes Steve Neville.

Luge involves one person on a sled hurtling down a track and Sweeney was on her final run of the day.

Sweeney began to lose control coming into the turn 9 and bounced off both sides of the track, coming off her sled.

Thankfully she was able to walk away from the crash.

The course is notorious for being treacherous at turn 9 with Olympians even warning of the infamous curve before the Games began.

Speaking to NBC before going to hospital, Sweeney said: "I'm very sore, and pretty stiff."

"I'm going to get an X-ray on my back after this, but I wanted to have the last word. So thanks for all the support, you guys. It's a bummer, for sure, and I know that I'm better than that. But here we are -- it happens."

The US Luge team confirmed that an x-ray revealed she hadn't suffered any breaks.

By Steve Neville

