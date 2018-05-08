Watch two ducklings give ground staff the runaround at a baseball game

Before the Norfolk Tides defeated the Louisville Bats in a Minor League Baseball match, the ground crew were given their own workout by a couple of cute creatures.

The Tides eventually won 8-3 at Harbor Park in the International League South, but the pitch had to be cleared of baby ducks before they could do so.

“He’s stealing second base! Surely not!”

Fortunately the ground crew were able to evacuate the young animals successfully, with one bat boy scooping a duckling up in a helmet.

The result leaves the Norfolk Tides with a record of 16-12 for the season, but it doesn’t look like the ducklings will be called up again.

- Press Association
