Watch: Tracey Kennedy on how the GAA helped her through 'traumatic' cancer experience

Cork County Board chairperson Tracey Kennedy has opened up about her "traumatic" cancer experience and how the GAA helped her through it.

Speaking as part of Centra's #WeAreHurling series, Kennedy has stated how the GAA was a "wonderful thing" at the difficult time in her life.

"So I was diagnosed with cancer in 2015," says Kennedy.

"It was a pretty traumatic experience, but I was very lucky and looking back I see how lucky I was because I was diagnosed at a very early stage. had surgery in September of 2015 but luckily I'm progressing well now.

"I'm quite comfortable speaking about it and I know that there are many women out there who have suffered cancer experiences and are not comfortable speaking about it.

"So I feel that I should, as much as I can.

My involvement with the GAA, as I think it has been at other difficult times of my life, was a wonderful thing.

"I still have a box of well-wished at home, you know. They were sent to me by members of the GAA community at the time.

"And again [it] highlights the good that being involved in the GAA can be even at a very difficult time in your life.

Kennedy, the first female chair of Cork County Board, has also revealed how her trailblazing role has inspired others.

"At the start I didn't realise, maybe, the impact that my involvement was having on women.

"But so many women have come to me and contacted me and said how proud they are to have a woman taking on a role like this, and it does inspire them and I hope it does."