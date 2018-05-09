Watch: Title-winning Tipp captain pays tribute to teammate who passed away aged 26

The Tipperary ladies football team claimed the National League Division 2 title in dramatic fashion on Sunday, beating Cavan by a point to win 0-31 to 3-11.

It was an emotional day for Tipp as they lost former teammate Rachel Kenneally earlier this year.

Rachel Kenneally playing in the 2013 All-Ireland Ladies Football Intermediate Final. Picture: Sportsfile

Kenneally passed away in March due to cancer at the age of 26.

After the game, Tipp's captain Samantha Lambert said that she was glad to be able to lift the trophy for Kenneally.

"Rachel is always in my thoughts," Lambert said.

"It was tough going out there today I suppose, but we knew we had to do it for her.

"We played Cavan in 2013 and she was lined-out corner-back beside me. She always wanted to win that match and I was glad I was able to lift the cup for her here today. I'm sure her family would be proud.

"She'd be absolutely delighted," said Lambert, when asked how Kenneally would feel looking down on the team and seeing them win.

"She wouldn't want anything else for us only to be winning and I'm sure we did her proud."

Kenneally lined out with Tipperary in the 2013 All-Ireland intermediate final which they lost by two-points to Cavan.

She had also played in the 2011 All-Ireland junior final with her club, Aherlow and won the Giles Cup in 2012 with Limerick's Mary I where she had studied to become a primary school teacher.