Watch this tennis player serve underarm after cramp got the better of him
You might remember underarm serves from PE lessons in primary school, but Jared Donaldson broke out the basic move on the biggest stage.
The 21-year-old, from the US, was engaged in a titanic fifth set against fourth seed Grigor Dimitrov in the second round at the French Open, when cramp set in.
In an effort to combat the effects of what became a four-hour match, Donaldson called on an alternative tactic.
Jared Donaldson plays an underarm serve after suffering from cramp 😳#RG18 pic.twitter.com/ziU8HrznQt— Eurosport UK (@Eurosport_UK) May 30, 2018
Furthermore, it worked. Dimitrov’s return was long and Donaldson held serve to go 7-6 in front in the final set.
With Dimitrov way behind the baseline, Jared Donaldson mischievously throws in an underhand serve and wins the point to hold for 7-6 in the fifth. #RG18— Ben Rothenberg (@BenRothenberg) May 30, 2018
Jared Donaldson serves underarm at 6-6 in the fifth set of a Grand Slam. I've seen it all now. https://t.co/77YX9LSCLH— James Gray 🥊🎾🏎 (@jamestingray) May 30, 2018
Dimitrov eventually prevailed 10-8 in the decider, however, with the match ending after 259 minutes.
Battle-Tested— Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) May 30, 2018
No.4 seed @GrigorDimitrov holds strong, topping Jared Donaldson 6-7(2) 6-4 4-6 6-4 10-8 after 4 hours, 19 minutes.#RG18 pic.twitter.com/slz9z8mhUm
Will Wimbledon-goers witness the energy-saving tactic at SW19 next month?
- Press Association
