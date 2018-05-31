Watch this tennis player serve underarm after cramp got the better of him

Back to French Open Sport Home

You might remember underarm serves from PE lessons in primary school, but Jared Donaldson broke out the basic move on the biggest stage.

The 21-year-old, from the US, was engaged in a titanic fifth set against fourth seed Grigor Dimitrov in the second round at the French Open, when cramp set in.

In an effort to combat the effects of what became a four-hour match, Donaldson called on an alternative tactic.

Furthermore, it worked. Dimitrov’s return was long and Donaldson held serve to go 7-6 in front in the final set.

Dimitrov eventually prevailed 10-8 in the decider, however, with the match ending after 259 minutes.

Will Wimbledon-goers witness the energy-saving tactic at SW19 next month?

- Press Association
KEYWORDS: Viral, French Open, UK, French Open, Jared Donaldson, tennis, Underhand serve, story-enriched, composite

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More like this story

Most Read in Sport